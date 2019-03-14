Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 1.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 46,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,109. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

