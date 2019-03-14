Maven Securities LTD Takes $585,000 Position in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 35.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the third quarter worth $302,000.

In related news, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $363,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $351,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,968. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ MB remained flat at $$36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

