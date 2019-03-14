Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,121. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STI. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

