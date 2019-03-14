Matthews International (MATW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wellington Shields lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 289,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,356,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

