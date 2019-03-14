Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

