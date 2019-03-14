Maso Capital Partners Ltd Acquires 15,900 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. China Biologic Products accounts for approximately 15.2% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 339.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 91.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBPO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 target price on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.25. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.54%. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

