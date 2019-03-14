Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 51,408 Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,663,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

BY stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 4,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/martingale-asset-management-l-p-purchases-shares-of-51408-byline-bancorp-inc-by.html.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.