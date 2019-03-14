Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 41,104 Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NHTC opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $41.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/martingale-asset-management-l-p-purchases-shares-of-41104-natural-health-trends-corp-nhtc.html.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.