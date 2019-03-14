Martingale Asset Management L P Has $889,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 815,669 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,556,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

