Martingale Asset Management L P Has $796,000 Stake in Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,615,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Qiagen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,627,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,037,000 after acquiring an additional 128,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,607,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,763 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,653,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

