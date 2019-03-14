Marshalls (MSLH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 515 to GBX 530. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock. Marshalls traded as high as GBX 584.50 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.57), with a volume of 629793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.50 ($7.13).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 517.20 ($6.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

