Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,711 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $91.73 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 487,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

