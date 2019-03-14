Marifil Mines (MFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

