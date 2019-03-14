Margaux Resources (MRL) Shares Down 9.1%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 146,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 80,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company holds the mineral rights to 16,000 hectares of land and surface rights to 436 hectares of land in the Jersey-Emerald property located in Southeastern British Columbia.

