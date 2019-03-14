Manx Telecom (MANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MANX has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Get Manx Telecom alerts:

LON MANX opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Manx Telecom has a one year low of GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and the public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.