Man Group plc Sells 448,865 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Man Group plc cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 448,865 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Intel stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Man Group plc Sells 448,865 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/man-group-plc-sells-448865-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.