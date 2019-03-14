Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $958.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

