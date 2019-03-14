Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $958.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.
