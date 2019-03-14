MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.49. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/makemytrip-limited-mmyt-shares-sold-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.