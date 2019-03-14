Mairs & Power INC Sells 3,082 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Mairs & Power INC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $298,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at $32,485,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,059. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

