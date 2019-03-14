Mairs & Power INC Lowers Position in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of MTSC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 3,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mairs-power-inc-lowers-position-in-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.