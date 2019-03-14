Mairs & Power INC Boosts Holdings in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

CLB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 2,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

In other Core Laboratories news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

