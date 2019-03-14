Mairs & Power INC Acquires 10,155 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.48% of Raven Industries worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

