Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,899 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,782,000 after buying an additional 777,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after buying an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,930,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,457,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

