Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Nucor Co. (NUE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 764,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

