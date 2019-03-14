Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,312 Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 6,377.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $767,487.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,826,557.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,353,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,998 shares of company stock worth $6,414,648 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VG shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

