Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

