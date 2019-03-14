Lynn Mckee Sells 43,915 Shares of Aramark (ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Aramark by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aramark by 985.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aramark by 236.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

