Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 3,675 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,272,000. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

