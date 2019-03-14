LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,530.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

HD opened at $181.14 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

