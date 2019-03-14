Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $88,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

