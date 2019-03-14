LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3118 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

