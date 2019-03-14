LPL Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

