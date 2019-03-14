LPL Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in ABB by 231.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

