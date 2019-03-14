Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $149,253.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,243 shares in the company, valued at $21,502,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,232,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,041 shares of company stock worth $13,184,093. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

