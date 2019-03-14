Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 5,599 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $50,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $336,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 55,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,983,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,289.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $123.53 on Thursday. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Insperity had a return on equity of 126.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

