Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood acquired 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $48,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $70,593. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

