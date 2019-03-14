London Co. of Virginia Trims Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,134 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $99,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 62,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/london-co-of-virginia-trims-position-in-armstrong-world-industries-inc-awi.html.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.