London Co. of Virginia Sells 107,447 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,447 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $43,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. 45,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,554. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.10). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

