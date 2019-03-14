London Co. of Virginia Has $184.69 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 722,944 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.40% of General Dynamics worth $184,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $492,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after purchasing an additional 426,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $170.32. 13,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. FIG Partners raised General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.88.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

