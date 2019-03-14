LoMoCoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $790,561.00 and $77.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006363 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025970 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00148635 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 345,802,552 coins and its circulating supply is 260,802,552 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

