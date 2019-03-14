Loews Corp Sells 600 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Loews Corp lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Loews Corp Sells 600 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/loews-corp-sells-600-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.