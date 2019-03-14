LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.84 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,003,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.30.

CCI stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

