LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 6,553 Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,136,182,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,834,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,382,000 after buying an additional 359,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $426.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.75.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

