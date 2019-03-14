LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 25,268 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Summit Insights raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.05.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $327,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $603,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

