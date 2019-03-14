LMR Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Position in Line Corp (LN)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Line were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Line by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Line by 183.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Line in the third quarter worth $167,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Line in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Line by 212.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Line alerts:

NYSE:LN opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.64. Line Corp has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23 and a beta of 1.36.

LN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Line from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Line from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Line has an average rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LMR Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Position in Line Corp (LN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/lmr-partners-llp-has-1-58-million-position-in-line-corp-ln.html.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Line Corp (NYSE:LN).

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.