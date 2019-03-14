Livepeer Market Cap Tops $0.00 (LPT)

Livepeer (CURRENCY:LPT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Livepeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and $46,770.00 worth of Livepeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Livepeer has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Livepeer token can now be bought for about $7.35 or 0.00187810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.85 or 0.16419254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046614 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Livepeer Token Profile

Livepeer is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2018. Livepeer’s total supply is 12,063,929 tokens. Livepeer’s official website is livepeer.org . The official message board for Livepeer is medium.com/livepeer-blog . Livepeer’s official Twitter account is @LivepeerOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Livepeer is /r/livepeer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Livepeer Token Trading

Livepeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livepeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livepeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livepeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

