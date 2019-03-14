LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,209 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $43,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $150,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $40,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock worth $557,435. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

