Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.89 Million

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post sales of $406.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.28 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $417.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $252,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,808,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $105,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,048 shares of company stock worth $585,025 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Littelfuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.85. 168,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,992. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

