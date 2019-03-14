Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $934,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,554,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

