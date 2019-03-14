LinkedCoin (LKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, LinkedCoin has traded flat against the dollar. LinkedCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkedCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LinkedCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.01689424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00236143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004973 BTC.

LinkedCoin Coin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LinkedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.